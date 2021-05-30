Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $231.84 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

