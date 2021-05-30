Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3703 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS GZTGF opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.24. Gazit Globe has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Friday.

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

