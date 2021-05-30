Gazit Globe’s (GZTGF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GZTGF stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Gazit Globe has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.24.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

