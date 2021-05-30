Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $857.60 Million

Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $857.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $777.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $893.80 million. Generac posted sales of $546.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Generac.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.
Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $328.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $364.00.
In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.
