Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 6.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 86.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

GNRC stock opened at $328.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.