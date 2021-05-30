General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 15,775 shares.The stock last traded at $42.95 and had previously closed at $42.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 143.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 261.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.