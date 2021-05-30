Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.62 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
