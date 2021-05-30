Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.62 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.