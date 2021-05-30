Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SEB Equities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equity Research raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of GNGBY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. Getinge has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

