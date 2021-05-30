Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

