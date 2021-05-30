Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLOB. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.10.

NYSE GLOB opened at $217.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1-year low of $130.92 and a 1-year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

