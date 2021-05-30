Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 592.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,243 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Glu Mobile worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.50 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.49.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

