GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,919.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. GoByte has a market cap of $519,466.24 and $1,919.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

