Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Even though the second wave of coronavirus in Brazil dealt a body blow to GOL Linhas, the carrier is being benefited by increased vaccination drives. As an evidence, the airline is witnessing a slight uptick in ticket sales. The carrier also recently issued a better view for second-quarter load factor (% of seats filled by passengers). Despite this recent improvement, the June-quarter revenues are likely to be well below the pre-coronavirus levels. Depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar also poses a challenge. Gol Linhas’ weak liquidity position is another concern. However, the improved guidance for second-quarter non-fuel unit costs is encouraging. Precisely, the metric is likely to plunge 40% year over year compared with the earlier estimation of a 27% decline. Meanwhile, it is likely to drop only 8% in second-half 2021.”

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

NYSE GOL opened at $10.24 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $968,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.