Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 47.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 167,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 758,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Curi Capital lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 158,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,493 shares of company stock worth $855,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.82 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.