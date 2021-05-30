Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the April 29th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 328,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,628,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

