Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given New $1.30 Price Target at Roth Capital

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $1.40 to $1.30 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Panther Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.60.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.77. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.