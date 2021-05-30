GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

RDWR stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

