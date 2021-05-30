GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

