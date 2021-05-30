GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $30.88 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,772 shares of company stock valued at $987,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

