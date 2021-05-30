GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,457 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 11.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $175.55 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

