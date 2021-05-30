GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 50,708 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 74.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,708 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after purchasing an additional 918,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,150,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

