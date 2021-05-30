Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $364,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $84.59 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

