Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $56.45 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

