Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HVRRY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $87.31. 873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 47.61%.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

