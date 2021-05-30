Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HVRRY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.
OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $87.31. 873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 47.61%.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
