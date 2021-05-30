Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 2.5%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.33. 2,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 726,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

