Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $721.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 98.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 64,483 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Hawkins by 54.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawkins by 54.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.