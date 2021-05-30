HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.