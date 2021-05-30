Head to Head Analysis: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rambus alerts:

This table compares Rambus and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $242.75 million 9.07 -$40.47 million $1.03 18.99 Xperi $892.02 million 2.52 $146.76 million $1.75 12.24

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rambus and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67 Xperi 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rambus presently has a consensus price target of $21.57, suggesting a potential upside of 10.28%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Rambus.

Risk and Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -15.35% 3.87% 2.84% Xperi 13.32% 18.19% 9.34%

Summary

Xperi beats Rambus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.