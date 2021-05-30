Head-To-Head Comparison: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) versus Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 22.83% N/A N/A Akbank T.A.S. 15.22% 10.34% 1.54%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pacific Valley Bank and Akbank T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Akbank T.A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.73 $3.25 million N/A N/A Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.57 $898.88 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akbank T.A.S. beats Pacific Valley Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides bancassurance, asset management, and financial leasing services, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 770 branches, as well as approximately 5,100 ATMs and 600,000 POS terminals. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

