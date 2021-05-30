Head-To-Head Comparison: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -397.22% -192.37% Tactile Systems Technology -0.85% 7.24% 5.16%

Biostage has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biostage and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 5.65 -$620,000.00 $0.48 112.02

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Biostage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

