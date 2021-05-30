Head-To-Head Contrast: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Molina Healthcare and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molina Healthcare 3.38% 33.87% 8.13% Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Molina Healthcare and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molina Healthcare 1 2 9 0 2.67 Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $247.15, indicating a potential downside of 1.67%. Oscar Health has a consensus price target of $37.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Molina Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molina Healthcare and Oscar Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molina Healthcare $19.42 billion 0.76 $673.00 million $10.67 23.56 Oscar Health $462.80 million 11.31 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

Molina Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Summary

Molina Healthcare beats Oscar Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

