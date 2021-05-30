Head to Head Review: Corsair Gaming (CRSR) vs. The Competition

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) is one of 26 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Corsair Gaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

This table compares Corsair Gaming and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion $103.22 million 20.14 Corsair Gaming Competitors $1.55 billion $28.84 million -11.68

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Corsair Gaming is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corsair Gaming and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 2 7 0 2.78 Corsair Gaming Competitors 225 1210 1996 64 2.54

Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming Competitors -7.92% -17.23% 0.61%

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.