Head-To-Head Review: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genius Sports and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 7.25 -$54.53 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $3.34 million 101.89 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genius Sports and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 2 0 3.00 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Sports currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Summary

Genius Sports beats BIT Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

