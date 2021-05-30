Head to Head Review: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.8% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hyatt Hotels and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt Hotels 3 10 0 0 1.77 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $61.15, indicating a potential downside of 21.68%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt Hotels $2.07 billion 3.85 -$703.00 million ($5.40) -14.46 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.60 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -69.31

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Hyatt Hotels. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt Hotels -59.83% -27.03% -9.80% Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51%

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Hyatt Hotels on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre, tommie, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, and Hyatt Resorts brands. As of March 15, 2021, the company's hotel portfolio consisted of approximately 1000 hotels. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. The company also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

