Head to Head Survey: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.2% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Tower pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Tower has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Tower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $8.04 billion 14.42 $1.69 billion $8.44 30.27 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.53 -$139.45 million $0.67 5.42

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Tower and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 2 10 0 2.83 Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $280.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $4.56, indicating a potential upside of 25.69%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than American Tower.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 23.40% 44.78% 4.34% Diversified Healthcare Trust -13.96% -8.21% -3.19%

Summary

American Tower beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

