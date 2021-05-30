Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.60.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
