Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

