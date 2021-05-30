Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of HEPA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 974,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,834. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

