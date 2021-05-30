Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.