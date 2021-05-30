Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Down 60.3% in May

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 210,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,913. The company has a market cap of $704,925.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.30. Hermitage Offshore Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

