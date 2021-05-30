Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Down 60.3% in May

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 210,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,913. The company has a market cap of $704,925.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.30. Hermitage Offshore Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.