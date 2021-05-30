Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

HIBB stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

