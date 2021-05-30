Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 4.5%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.19 and last traded at $83.36. Approximately 15,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 340,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.