HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 16,863 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $21,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.80. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

