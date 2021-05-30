HighTower Advisors LLC Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

