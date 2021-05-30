HighTower Advisors LLC Has $24.88 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $106.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

