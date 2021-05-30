HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $28,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $80.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $81.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07.

