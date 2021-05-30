HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.11% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

