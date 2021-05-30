HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $32.57 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

