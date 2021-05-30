HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,137,069 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,137,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Williams Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

