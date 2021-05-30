HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,452,801 shares.The stock last traded at $32.61 and had previously closed at $33.00.

Several research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

