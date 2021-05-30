HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,452,801 shares.The stock last traded at $32.61 and had previously closed at $33.00.
Several research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.
In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
