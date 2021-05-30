Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.