Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LON:HUM opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.95. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 19.15 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.42 million and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

